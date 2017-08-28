Lancashire v Warwickshire: Kyle Jarvis and Ryan McLaren bowl out Bears in Manchester

Kyle Jarvis has only once returned better bowling figures in his 39 first-class matches over four years with Lancashire - his 6-61 against Hampshire earlier this month

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day one): Warwickshire 200: Patel 47, Umeed 44, Stone 32; Jarvis 6-67, McLaren 4-45 Lancashire 112-3: Livingstone 41* Lancashire trail Warwickshire by 88 runs with 7 wickets remaining Lancashire 3 pts, Warwickshire 2 pts Scorecard

County Championship outsiders Lancashire kept their thin title hopes alive as they bowled out Division One bottom club Warwickshire for 200.

Ex-Zimbabwe paceman Kyle Jarvis took 6-67, well backed by South Africa's Ryan McLaren, all the wickets falling from the Statham End at Old Trafford.

It could have been worse for the Bears but for a ninth-wicket stand of 76 from Jeetan Patel (47) and Olly Stone (32).

Liam Livingstone then made an unbeaten 41 to help Lancashire close on 112-3.

With nightwatchman Stephen Parry seeing it through on 15 from 21 deliveries, the hosts still have Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Jos Buttler to come in the morning.

The dismissal of Lancashire's Dane Vilas late in the day was the first County Championship victim for Warwickshire's Olly Stone

Lancashire, in second place at the start of play, were actually closer to the top flight's drop zone, 40 points clear of danger with five games left, but 41 points behind leaders Essex.

Warwickshire began the game 31 points adrift of safety, although boosted by their first Championship win of the summer in their last game, against Middlesex at Lord's three weeks ago.

Since then, former Lancashire boss Ashley Giles' Bears have shown their greater aptitude for the shorter form of the game by reaching T20 Blast finals day for the third time in four years.

But, although former Northants paceman Stone has so far had a decent first-class debut for his new county after his year out with a knee injury, it was pretty much a case of normal service being resumed for the Bears on their return to Championship duty,

From 89-3 at lunch, including the loss of both new Championship captain Jonathan Trott and his predecessor Ian Bell to McLaren (4-45), Warwickshire slumped from 89-3 to be bowled out for 200 by tea. All Jarvis's wickets came in the afternoon session, including a run of four in 24 balls.