Surrey v Middlesex: Visitors bowled out for 247 in London derby at The Oval

Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Kia Oval (day one): Middlesex 247: Robson 57, Voges 40, Rayner 38; Meaker 3-55 Surrey 26-2: Roland-Jones 2-13 Surrey trail Middlesex by 221 runs with 8 wickets remaining Surrey 3 pts, Middlesex 1 pt Scorecard

County champions Middlesex picked up just one batting point at The Oval as they were bowled out for 247 by Surrey.

But England's Toby Roland-Jones hit back late in the day by removing both Surrey openers Rory Burns and debutant Ryan Patel to leave the hosts on 26-2.

Sam Robson was the Middlesex top scorer with 57, backed by Adam Voges' 40.

But it was the bowlers' day - Surrey's Stuart Meaker (3-55) being well supported by two wickets each for Rikki Clarke, Gareth Batty and Amar Virdi.

Roland-Jones then gave his side hope when he struck with the final ball of both his third and fourth overs.

Nightwatchman Meaker was sent in, but it was their regular number three Scott Borthwick who them came in at the fall of Burns' wicket to see out the final five balls of the day from off-spinner Ollie Rayner.

In this London derby meeting of fourth against sixth, Middlesex began the match 20 points above the drop zone, but only eight points adrift of Surrey.

As well as Patel, Surrey also had another youngster Ollie Pope making his Championship debut as one of four teenagers in the side.