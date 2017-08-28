BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Moeen Ali brings up his 50 in style
Half-century for Moeen gives England hope
- From the section Cricket
England's Moeen Ali brings up his half-century in style with a classy cover drive to the boundary against the West Indies in the second Test at Headingley.
Follow radio, live text and in-play clips here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired