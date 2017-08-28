BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Moeen Ali brings up his 50 in style

Half-century for Moeen gives England hope

  • From the section Cricket

England's Moeen Ali brings up his half-century in style with a classy cover drive to the boundary against the West Indies in the second Test at Headingley.

