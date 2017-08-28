Worcestershire: Ed Barnard and Brett D'Oliveira sign extended contracts

Ed Barnard (left) and Brett D'Oliveira have made 99 T20 appearances for the county between them

Worcestershire pair Brett D'Oliveira and Ed Barnard have both signed new undisclosed-length contract extensions with the Midlands county.

All-rounder D'Oliveira, 25, had two years on his existing deal, while fast bowler Barnard, 21, had a year left.

After this summer's departure of Tom Kohler-Cadmore to Yorkshire, Worcestershire are keen to keep hold of their better young players.

Josh Tongue (four years) and Tom Fell (two years) signed new deals in July.

Opening batsman D'Oliveira, picked by England Lions last summer, is the son of former Worcestershire player and coach Damien D'Oliveira, and the grandson of former Worcestershire and England Test legend Basil D'Oliveira.

Former England Under-19s all-rounder Barnard, from Shrewsbury, is the son of former Shropshire seamer Andy Barnard - and began by also playing Minor Counties cricket for Shropshire.