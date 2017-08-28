BBC Sport - Love Island's Marcel Somerville & Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing try 'sledging'
Marcel & Jamie put sledging skills to the test
- From the section Cricket
To celebrate Test Match Special's 60th birthday, Marcel Somerville from TV's Love Island and Jamie Laing from TV's Made In Chelsea put their sledging skills to the test in 'Celebrity Sledging'.
It's just not cricket.
WATCH MORE: The best bits from TMS' 60th anniversary cricket match
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired