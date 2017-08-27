Sri Lanka v India: Tourists win ODI series after crowd trouble in Pallekele

Riot police officers walked into the ground after fans started throwing bottles onto the outfield

Third one-day international, Pallekele: Sri Lanka 217-9 (50 overs): Thirimanne 80, Chandimal 36; Bumrah 5-27 India: 218-4 (45.1 overs): Rohit 124*, Dhoni 67* India won by six wickets Scorecard

Opener Rohit Sharma scored a century as India clinched a one-day international series win in Sri Lanka which was marred by crowd trouble in Pallekele.

Jasprit Bumrah's maiden five-wicket haul helped India restrict the injury-hit hosts to 217-9 from their 50 overs.

With India needing eight runs from six overs, fans threw bottles onto the field, halting the game for 35 minutes.

But Rohit's unbeaten 124 ensured a six-wicket win and an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Sharma and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni, who hit an unbeaten 67, shared an unbeaten fifth-wicket stand of 157 as India - who won the Test series 3-0 - chased down Sri Lanka's modest total.

Earlier, Lahiru Thirimanne (80) was the only Sri Lankan to pass 40, while they lost four wickets for only 18 runs towards the end of their innings.

With Danushka Gunathilaka, Asela Gunaratne and Nuwan Pradeep already on the injured list, Test captain Dinesh Chandimal will miss the rest of the series after fracturing a thumb during his innings of 36.

The series now returns to Colombo for the last two ODIs (31 August and 3 September) and a Twenty20 international (6 September).