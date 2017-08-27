BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Jason Holder dismisses England opener Alastair Cook
WI breakthrough as Cook is dismissed for 23
- From the section Cricket
Jason Holder dismisses England opener Alastair Cook for 23 runs as the hosts try to overturn a first-innings deficit on the third day of the second Test at Headingley.
Follow clips, radio and live text coverage of the second Test here.
Available to UK users only.
