BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Jason Holder dismisses England opener Alastair Cook

WI breakthrough as Cook is dismissed for 23

  • From the section Cricket

Jason Holder dismisses England opener Alastair Cook for 23 runs as the hosts try to overturn a first-innings deficit on the third day of the second Test at Headingley.

Follow clips, radio and live text coverage of the second Test here.

Available to UK users only.

