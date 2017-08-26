Weekend club cricket results in Northern Ireland
-
- From the section Cricket
WEEKEND CRICKET RESULTS
NCU Premier League
Waringstown can clinch the NCU Premier League title on Sunday with a win over CIYMS. This follows the Belmont team's 23-run defeat at North Down in which Chris Dougherty scored 111. They collapsed from 190 for one to 239 all out.
North Down v CIYMS
North Down 262-8 R Pretorius 70
CIYMS 239 C Dougherty 111
North Down won by 23 runs
Waringstown v Lisburn
Lisburn 138 M Glass 23, L Nelson 5-30
Waringstown 139-7 A Dennison 50
Waringstown won by three wickets
CSNI v Carrickfergus - 20 overs
CSNI 102-6 P Botha 2-9
Carrickfergus 105-8 P Botha 38
Carrickfergus won by two wickets
Muckamore v Instonians - postponed
Long's SuperValu Premier League
The Long's SuperValu Premier League title is still not concluded following Donemana's unexpected defeat at Bready. This was their first League defeat while challengers Brigade have lost twice and Coleraine three times with only two games remaining.
Eglinton v Brigade
Eglinton 145
Brigade 146-8
Brigade won by two wickets
Bready v Donemana
Bready 151-6 D Scanlon 46
Donemana 38 D Scanlon 5-3
Bready won by 113 runs
Fox Lodge v Ardmore - postponed
Coleraine v Drummond - postponed