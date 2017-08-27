Jersey edge past Guernsey to retain inter-insular title

Guernsey's Josh Butler is bowled as Jersey restricted their opponents to 204 runs

Jersey won the inter-insular trophy for the second year in a row with a tight two-wicket win over rivals Guernsey at the KGV.

Put into bat first after losing the toss, Guernsey's opener Matt Stokes made 72 in a total of 204-7.

In reply, former Jersey captain Peter Gough hit 42, but the visitors still found themselves 40 runs short of their target with only three wickets left.

Number eight Jake Dunford (28 not out) saw Jersey to victory in the last over.

Former Leicestershire academy player Stokes got the Sarnians off to a slow but steady start, adding 113 with number three Ollie Newey (40) before he was given out lbw to Nat Watkins.

Guernsey's innings was given some late impetus from Jason Martin (38), batting at five, who saw the home side to 204.

Watkins was the pick of the Jersey bowlers with figures of 2-48 from his nine overs while opening bowler Rob McBey went for just 26 runs from his nine overs, also picking up a wicket.

In reply Gough (42) and Sussex batsman Jonty Jenner (31) took Jersey to within reaching distance of Guernsey's total, however with wickets falling and Corey Bisson (31) out with seven overs to go - and 40 runs still required - Guernsey looked to be on top.

However a crucial 37-run partnership between Jersey wicketkeeper Dunford and captain Charles Perchard was crucial in seeing Jersey to a narrow victory, the winning runs coming with two wickets and just two balls to spare.

Both sides will now compete against each other in ICC World Cricket League Five in Johannesburg, South Africa, starting on 3 September 2017.

The Jersey team celebrated as they were presented with the trophy

Jersey coach Neil MacRae: "It was a great effort. We were in control of the game and then Guernsey were in control, it ebbed and flowed a couple of ways.

"That partnership between Jake Dunford and Chuggy Perchard at the end really took us close, from a position with Guernsey on top with eight overs to go, so the momentum swings were huge.

"In a big game like this, away from home, that's a huge win for us."

Guernsey captain Jamie Nussbaumer told BBC Radio Guernsey: "We didn't quite post the total we wanted to.

"We did all we could and we've come down on the wrong side of a coin toss really.

"We struggled to accelerate with the bat."