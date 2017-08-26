BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope star on day two

Pint-sized TMS: Brathwaite & Hope put West Indies on top

  • From the section Cricket

West Indian batsmen Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope both hit centuries as the tourists end day two of the second Test at Headingley on 329-5, a lead of 71 runs over England.

MATCH REPORT: Brathwaite and Hope dominate England

