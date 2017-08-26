BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite smashes six to bring up his century
Brathwaite brings up his century with a six
- From the section Cricket
West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite hits Tom Westley for six to bring up his century on day two of the second Test against England at Headingley.
Follow clips, radio and live text coverage of the second Test here.
Available to UK users only.
