BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Elliott and de Grandhomme guide Birmingham Bears into T20 finals day
Elliott and de Grandhomme guide Bears to T20 finals
Grant Elliott and Colin de Grandhomme guide Birmingham Bears into T20 finals day with an unbeaten partnership of 64 as they reached 207-4 after Surrey had earlier posted 204-5 in their 20 overs.
MATCH REPORT: Birmingham Bears chase 205 to beat Surrey in quarter-final
