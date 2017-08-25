BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Birmingham Bears Grant Elliott gets controversial reprieve
Was he out? Third umpire makes controversial call
- From the section Cricket
Watch the controversial moment Birmingham Bears skipper Grant Elliott is reprieved via a review by the third umpire after he looked to have been caught by Surrey's Rory Burns.
Available to UK users only
