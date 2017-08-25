England v West Indies: Ben Stokes hit century as hosts recover against improved tourists

Ben Stokes defied a much-improved West Indies with a superb century before James Anderson struck late on an engrossing day one of the second Test at Headingley.

Arriving at the crease with the score 71-4, Stokes counter-attacked in thrilling fashion, bringing up his sixth Test hundred off 122 balls.

He was dropped twice - on nine by Kraigg Brathwaite and a ball before reaching his century by Shannon Gabriel - before the latter removed him for exactly 100 as the hosts lost their last three wickets without scoring to end on 258.

In reply, Kieran Powell edged Anderson to Alastair Cook at first slip for five, with the tourists reaching 19-1 at the close.

Following a dismal showing in the first Test at Edgbaston, West Indies bowled menacingly in the first two sessions, inspired by Kemar Roach (4-71) and returning fellow fast bowler Gabriel (4-51).

However, they will rue dropping four catches in total and a ragged spell after tea that helped England, who lead the three-match series 1-0, recover from yet another fragile batting display.

More to follow.