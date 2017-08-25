T20 Blast: Birmingham Bears chase 205 to beat Surrey in quarter-final

Media playback is not supported on this device Elliott and de Grandhomme guide Bears to T20 finals

NatWest T20 Blast quarter-final, The Oval Surrey 204-5 (20 overs): Roy 74, Henriques 48*, Finch 39; Thomason 2-26 Birmingham Bears 207-4 (19.2 overs): Elliott 59*, De Grandhomme 39*, Hose 36; Clarke 2-56 Birmingham Bears win by six wickets Scorecard

Grant Elliott scored an unbeaten 59 as Birmingham Bears chased 205 with four balls left to beat Surrey in the fourth T20 Blast quarter-final at The Oval.

Elliott survived a review for a catch by Rory Burns when on 46 but went on to share an unbeaten 64-run partnership with Colin de Grandhomme (39 not out).

The Bears reached 207-4 after Surrey had earlier posted 204-5 in their 20 overs as Jason Roy top-scored (74).

They will face Glamorgan in their last-four tie at Finals Day on 2 September.

Hampshire will take on Notts Outlaws in the other semi-final at Edgbaston.

New Zealand international Elliott, captain of the Bears after Ian Bell's decision to step down, was given not out by the on-field umpires when Burns was convinced he had caught him in the deep diving forward.

Following numerous television replays, he survived and went on to take his side into a home Finals Day.

Media playback is not supported on this device Controversy as Elliott is reprieved

Surrey's innings tailed away after Roy (74 off 38 balls) and Aaron Finch (39 off 27 balls) had shared a 98-run opening partnership in just 9.1 overs. Finch was forced to bat with a runner after he injured his right calf when getting off the mark.

Ed Pollock (24), Adam Hose (36) and Sam Hain (29) gave the Bears a platform in the run chase before Elliott and De Grandhomme came together at 143-4 and guided them to their third Finals Day in four years.