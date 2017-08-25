T20 Blast: Birmingham Bears chase 205 to beat Surrey in quarter-final
|NatWest T20 Blast quarter-final, The Oval
|Surrey 204-5 (20 overs): Roy 74, Henriques 48*, Finch 39; Thomason 2-26
|Birmingham Bears 207-4 (19.2 overs): Elliott 59*, De Grandhomme 39*, Hose 36; Clarke 2-56
|Birmingham Bears win by six wickets
Grant Elliott scored an unbeaten 59 as Birmingham Bears chased 205 with four balls left to beat Surrey in the fourth T20 Blast quarter-final at The Oval.
Elliott survived a review for a catch by Rory Burns when on 46 but went on to share an unbeaten 64-run partnership with Colin de Grandhomme (39 not out).
The Bears reached 207-4 after Surrey had earlier posted 204-5 in their 20 overs as Jason Roy top-scored (74).
They will face Glamorgan in their last-four tie at Finals Day on 2 September.
Hampshire will take on Notts Outlaws in the other semi-final at Edgbaston.
New Zealand international Elliott, captain of the Bears after Ian Bell's decision to step down, was given not out by the on-field umpires when Burns was convinced he had caught him in the deep diving forward.
Following numerous television replays, he survived and went on to take his side into a home Finals Day.
Surrey's innings tailed away after Roy (74 off 38 balls) and Aaron Finch (39 off 27 balls) had shared a 98-run opening partnership in just 9.1 overs. Finch was forced to bat with a runner after he injured his right calf when getting off the mark.
Ed Pollock (24), Adam Hose (36) and Sam Hain (29) gave the Bears a platform in the run chase before Elliott and De Grandhomme came together at 143-4 and guided them to their third Finals Day in four years.