BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Ben Stokes dropped on 98 by Shannon Gabriel
An absolute sitter! Gabriel drops Stokes on 98
- From the section Cricket
Watch Shannon Gabriel drop the simplest of catches to dismiss Ben Stokes for 98 - allowing the England all-rounder to reach his century off the next ball.
Follow clips, radio and live text coverage of the second Test here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired