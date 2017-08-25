BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Joe Root equals world record with a boundary
Root equals world record with boundary
- From the section Cricket
England's Joe Root equals AB de Villiers' world record of scoring at least 50 runs in an innings in 12 consecutive Test matches with a boundary against West Indies at Headingley.
Follow clips, radio and live text coverage of the second Test here.
Available to UK users only.
