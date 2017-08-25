BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Alastair Cook dismissed by brilliant Hope catch
Cook dismissed by brilliant Hope catch
- From the section Cricket
Opener Alastair Cook is caught by a brilliant catch by Kyle Hope early in England's first innings in the second Test against West Indies at Headingley.
Follow clips, radio and live text coverage of the second Test here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired