BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Alastair Cook dismissed by brilliant Hope catch

Cook dismissed by brilliant Hope catch

  • From the section Cricket

Opener Alastair Cook is caught by a brilliant catch by Kyle Hope early in England's first innings in the second Test against West Indies at Headingley.

Follow clips, radio and live text coverage of the second Test here.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Cook dismissed by brilliant Hope catch

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Gregory runs Patel out with 'Messi-like skills'

Video

'After the fight I'm heading to Ibiza'

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'Saviour', 'Messiah' - 17-year-old Rooney impresses Match of the Day pundits

Video

Dropped catches, mobiles & rhubarb – funnies from the TMS match

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Keetels' strike ends England's title defence

  • From the section Hockey
Video

'Kazakh Conor McGregor' cashing in on the hype

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Controversial Trego catch dismisses Notts' Hales

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Adcocks book quarter-final spot at worlds

Video

Rooney has served England brilliantly - Southgate

Video

Mayweather v McGregor 'pure showbiz' - Hatton

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Mugford opens up on depression battle

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired