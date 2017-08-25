Marcus Trescothick: Former England opener extends Somerset contract

Marcus Trescothick will celebrate his 42nd birthday on Christmas Day

Somerset opener Marcus Trescothick has signed a 12-month contract extension to the end of the 2018 season.

It will be the 41-year-old ex-England batman's 26th county campaign and he has scored more than 25,000 first-class runs at an average of 41.

Earlier this season, Trescothick set a new Somerset record by hitting his 50th first-class century for the county.

"My hunger, desire and passion to play is as strong as it was when I started," he told the club website.

Trescothick played 76 Tests, 123 one-dayers and three T20 internationals for England.

But he decided to end his international career in 2008 after suffering from a stress-related illness, which made it difficult for him to travel abroad.

The left-hander subsequently captained Somerset for six years before giving up the job ahead of the 2016 season.

He has struggled for form this summer, scoring 385 runs in their first nine Championship games, at an average of 24.

Somerset chief executive Lee Cooper said: "His work ethic is second to none and what he offers in the dressing room is absolutely invaluable.

"His enthusiasm for the game is infectious and his wealth of experience is priceless."

Somerset return to Championship action on Monday with an away game against Division One leaders Essex.