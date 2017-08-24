BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Controversial Peter Trego catch dismisses Notts' Alex Hales
Controversial Trego catch dismisses Notts' Hales
- From the section Cricket
Notts Outlaws' Alex Hales is given out after a review by the third umpire, caught by Somerset's Peter Trego, as the home side falter in their pursuit of 152 in their T20 Blast match at Trent Bridge.
