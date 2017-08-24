BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Controversial Peter Trego catch dismisses Notts' Alex Hales

  • From the section Cricket

Notts Outlaws' Alex Hales is given out after a review by the third umpire, caught by Somerset's Peter Trego, as the home side falter in their pursuit of 152 in their T20 Blast match at Trent Bridge.

Follow live text, radio commentary and clips here.

