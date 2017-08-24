BBC Sport - T20 Blast: 'Messi like skills' as Lewis Gregory runs out Samit Patel out with his feet
'Messi like skills' as Gregory runs out Patel with his feet
- From the section Cricket
Somerset's Lewis Gregory runs out Samit Patel with a piece of "Messi-like skill", but it wasn't enough as Nottinghamshire booked their place in the finals with nine balls to spare.
