BBC Sport - T20 Blast: 'Messi like skills' as Lewis Gregory runs out Samit Patel out with his feet

'Messi like skills' as Gregory runs out Patel with his feet

Somerset's Lewis Gregory runs out Samit Patel with a piece of "Messi-like skill", but it wasn't enough as Nottinghamshire booked their place in the finals with nine balls to spare.

WATCH MORE: Controversial Trego catch dismisses Notts' Hales

