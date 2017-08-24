International cricket returns to Pakistan with World XI visit in Independence Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi called it an "auspicious moment"

International cricket will return to Pakistan when a World XI visits for the Independence Cup in September.

An attack on the Sri Lanka team in Lahore in 2009 caused international teams to stop touring the country.

Paul Collingwood is the only English player named for the three Twenty20 internationals against Pakistan in Lahore on 12, 13 and 15 September.

South Africa's Faf du Plessis, who will captain the side, greeted the "safe resumption" of international cricket.

"All the members of the squad have complete faith and trust in the assessment and judgement of the security experts, who have assured us that there will be no comprise on the safety and security of all those involved in the series," added Du Plessis.

Since the 2009 attacks, Pakistan have played their home games in other venues, such as the United Arab Emirates, as foreign teams refused to tour the country.

A exception in 2015, when Zimbabwe played three one-day international and two Twenty20 matches, was marred by a suicide bombing outside the Lahore stadium.

"This will be an auspicious moment for Pakistan cricket and I am positive that it will serve to open the doors of international cricket in Pakistan," said Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi.

World XI squad: Faf du Plessis (captain, South Africa), Hashim Amla (South Africa), Samuel Badree (West Indies), George Bailey (Australia), Paul Collingwood (England), Ben Cutting (Australia), Grant Elliott (New Zealand), Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh), David Miller (South Africa), Morne Morkel (South Africa), Tim Paine (wicketkeeper) (Australia), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Darren Sammy (West Indies).