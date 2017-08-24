Craig and Jamie Overton: Somerset twins extends deals to end of 2020
Somerset pair Craig and Jamie Overton have both had their contracts with the Division One county extended to the end of the 2020 season.
The 23-year-old twin brothers' deals had been due to expire in 2018.
Craig has taken 168 wickets in 55 first-class matches while averaging 24.43 with the bat, hitting seven 50s.
Jamie - who, like his brother, is a right-hand bowler and right-hand batsman - has played 95 matches across all three formats, taking 168 wickets.
Somerset chief executive Lee Cooper told the club website: "Craig and Jamie are exceptionally talented players and to have secured their long-term futures is a real coup for the club."