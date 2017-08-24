Craig and Jamie Overton: Somerset twins extends deals to end of 2020

Craig (left) and Jamie Overton
Craig (left) and Jamie Overton have both received call-ups to England One-Day squads

Somerset pair Craig and Jamie Overton have both had their contracts with the Division One county extended to the end of the 2020 season.

The 23-year-old twin brothers' deals had been due to expire in 2018.

Craig has taken 168 wickets in 55 first-class matches while averaging 24.43 with the bat, hitting seven 50s.

Jamie - who, like his brother, is a right-hand bowler and right-hand batsman - has played 95 matches across all three formats, taking 168 wickets.

Somerset chief executive Lee Cooper told the club website: "Craig and Jamie are exceptionally talented players and to have secured their long-term futures is a real coup for the club."

