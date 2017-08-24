David Miller: Batsman rushes 6000 miles for Glamorgan, but does not bat

Media playback is not supported on this device Glamorgan make light work of Leicestershire

David Miller made a 6000-mile journey by helicopter, plane and car to get to Glamorgan's T20 match with Leicestershire . . . but did not bat!

But the batsman says it was "great" to be part of the club's T20 Blast quarter-final win over Leicestershire.

Miller lined up in Cardiff some 27 hours after leaving Potchefstroom, where he played for South Africa 'A'.

"It was great to be here, but I didn't do much," Miller told BBC Wales Sport.

Miller will now remain in the UK for Finals Day at Edgbaston on 2 September.

He had originally signed for six group games and played a huge part in their successful campaign.

The South African was brought back for the knock-out stages, despite facing an overnight dash from his home country.

"I'm going to write that one down for the record books," he said.

"I didn't know when the four-day game [in South Africa] was going to finish so it was up in the air, but it was relaxed in the end," Miller said of his mammoth race against the clock.

"Captain Jacques Rudolph's pretty well connected so he organised a helicopter which took me 25 minutes to get to Johannesburg instead of two hours, and I had a pretty nice flight."

But Rudolph welcomed Miller's presence even without contributing directly.

"If you're in the opposition and you see him on the team list, it will give you a headache and that was part of the plan," he confirmed.

"His energy in the field, his attitude and commitment to Glamorgan have been fantastic, and he'll stay with us until Finals Day."

Miller played in the 2012 Finals Day at Cardiff for Yorkshire, when he was man-of-the-match scoring 72 not out in their defeat to Hampshire.

"It's always nice to be on the big stages of semi-finals and finals, the guys have been playing great cricket and I've been welcomed back," Miller said.