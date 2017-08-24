T20 Blast: Notts Outlaws recover from 66-4 to beat Somerset

From the section

Samit Patel's stand of 54 with Dan Christian changed the game for Notts Outlaws

NatWest T20 Blast quarter-final, Trent Bridge Somerset 151-6 (20 overs): Davies 59, Trego 40; Ball 2-21, Christian 2-23 Notts Outlaws 152-5 (18.3 overs): Patel 45, Christian 36* Notts Outlaws beat Somerset by five wickets Scorecard

Notts Outlaws' middle-order held its nerve to guide them to a five-wicket win over Somerset in the T20 Blast quarter-final at Trent Bridge.

Chasing 152, the hosts slumped to 66-4, but Samit Patel's 45 off 28 balls and captain Dan Christian's attacking 36 not out saw Notts to 152-5.

Somerset's 151-6 looked below par, despite Steven Davies (59) and Peter Trego's (40) third-wicket stand of 85.

The Outlaws join Hampshire and Glamorgan at Finals Day on 2 September.

The winner of Friday's match between Surrey and Birmingham Bears will complete the line-up at Edgbaston.

More to follow.