BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Glamorgan bowlers make light work of Leicestershire

Glamorgan make light work of Leicestershire

Glamorgan's bowlers make light work of Leicestershire during their comprehensive nine-wicket victory in the T20 Blast quarter-final at Cardiff.

MATCH REPORT: Glamorgan stroll in T20 Blast Finals

