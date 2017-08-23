BBC Sport - England v West Indies: England 'effort will be unquestionable' - Jonny Bairstow
No England complacency - Bairstow
- From the section Cricket
England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow promises there will be no complacency or lack of effort and that they will back up their huge first-Test victory over West Indies with another "strong performance" at Headingley on Friday.
