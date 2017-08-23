Women's Super League: Southern Vipers and Surrey Stars qualify

Lizelle Lee has played 37 Twenty20 internationals for South Africa

Holders Southern Vipers and Surrey Stars became the first sides to book their places at the 2017 women's Super League Finals Day following victories.

Lizelle Lee hit 72 in the Stars' 169-6 before Western Storm were all out 117.

Spinner Linsey Smith took 3-14 as Lancashire Thunder were bundled out for 87, and Danni Wyatt's 46 helped the Vipers ease to 88-4 with 31 balls left.

Storm, Yorkshire Diamonds and Loughborough Lightning can still qualify with one group match left.

The top three sides go through to Finals Day on 1 September at Hove - the Storm and Diamonds both have eight points, with Lightning on five ahead of Saturday's final round of matches.

Lee lights up The Oval

Stars' innings got off to a disastrous start when England opener Tammy Beaumont was trapped lbw by Claire Nicholas off the first ball of the match.

However, Lee went on the attack, launching Storm captain Heather Knight for three huge sixes in five balls before being caught at cover off the final ball of the 12th over.

All-rounder Marizanne Kapp's measured 48 took the hosts to their biggest total of the Super League this season before the South African took two wickets in two balls to reduce the visitors to 26-2.

Stars captain Nat Sciver (3-11) had Rachel Priest (17) and Stafanie Taylor (4) caught as Storm collapsed to 47-5.

A 59-run sixth-wicket partnership between Alice MacLeod and Georgia Hennessy put the away side back in contention but Storm lost their last five wickets for 11 runs to give the Stars a convincing 52-run victory.

Vipers on course to defend title

Defending champions Southern Vipers bounced back from their defeat by Surrey Stars on Sunday as the swept aside Thunder with a six-wicket win.

Spinners Hayley Matthews and Smith, took four wickets in four overs between them as Thunder collapsed to 10-4, but captain Danielle Hazell's 37 helped them to 87 all out.

The visitors' response in Liverpool faltered on the slow turning pitch, as Sophie Ecclestone had Matthews caught before bowling Georgia Adams.

But, an unbeaten 46 of 29 balls from Wyatt, which included seven fours and a six, steered Vipers to a resounding win.