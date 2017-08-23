Gary Wilson: Derbyshire captain says county will be back for Finals Day bid

Gary Wilson last reached Finals Day with Surrey in 2014

Derbyshire captain Gary Wilson has said his side will be back in contention for T20 Finals Day next season after their quarter-final defeat to Hampshire.

Wilson's side were demolished by 101 runs against Hampshire on Tuesday.

But Wilson said they were not too worried about a one-off defeat and instead took heart from their form throughout the group stage.

"It's disappointing to go out one step away from Finals Day and we'll come back next year," said Wilson.

"We will take pride from the brand of cricket we've played throughout the competition."

Derbyshire were the surprise package of this season's T20 Blast, finishing second in the North Group having reached the quarter-finals only once before.

"We were all desperate to get over the line and get down to Birmingham," Wilson told BBC Radio Derby.

"We won't accept that a quarter-final is good enough.

"But, moving forward, it could be an exciting time for us and the challenge will be to go one step further."