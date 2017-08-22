BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Hampshire's Shahid Afridi hits fastest century of 2017
'Boom Boom' Afridi hits fastest century of 2017
- From the section Counties
Hampshire's Shahid Afridi hits the fastest T20 Blast hundred of 2017 as he reaches his century off 42 balls during his side's crushing 101-run quarter-final win over Derbyshire.
MATCH REPORT: Afridi ton takes Hants to Finals Day
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired