Geoffrey Boycott: Former cricketer sorry for 'unacceptable' comment

Geoffrey Boycott played in 108 Test matches for England and is now a BBC commentator

Former England cricketer and BBC commentator Geoffrey Boycott has apologised for an "unacceptable" comment about West Indian cricketers.

He said that he would be more likely to receive a knighthood if he was to 'black his face', it is reported.

And he is accused of saying knighthoods were handed out like "confetti" to West Indies greats.

Boycott, 76, has now described his comments at a Q&A in Birmingham on Saturday as "clearly wrong".

The Yorkshireman added that he loves West Indian cricket and has "the utmost respect for its players."

Boycott was part of the BBC's Test Match Special commentary team for England's day-night Test against West Indies at Edgbaston last week.

The Q&A event, hosted by Sky Sports presenter Gary Newbon, was held during a break in play and was attended by around 200 people.

Waheed Saleem, who was in the audience of the Q&A when Boycott made the remarks, told BBC Sport: "I was completely disgusted. I don't think anyone saw it as a light-hearted joke. I was absolutely gobsmacked."

Boycott was due to appear in another public event at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on Tuesday.