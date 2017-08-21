England v West Indies: Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels included in ODI squad

Marlon Samuels (l) and Chris Gayle (r) are included in the squad in a CWI strategy designed to 'improve player relations'

Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels have been named in the West Indies squad for the one-day series against England.

Their inclusion comes after a 'temporary amnesty' between their union and the team's cricket board.

The West Indies' policy usually means players are only selected for international duty if they feature in the same format in domestic cricket.

The first of five one-day internationals takes place at Old Trafford on 19 September.

The chairman of the selection panel of Cricket West Indies, Courtney Browne, said Gayle and Samuels will "add value to our batting and help with the nurturing of the young batsmen in the team".

But he added: "Both Sunil Narine and Darren Bravo have declined to be considered for ODIs in England."

Many players choose not to compete in the West Indian one-day competitions because they often clash with lucrative overseas leagues such as Australia's Big Bash.

England won the first of three day-night Tests against West Indies by an innings and 209 runs at Edgbaston on Saturday.