Wayne Madsen: Derbyshire's home form can deliver first trip to T20 Blast Finals Day

Wayne Madsen is in his testimonial year with Derbyshire

Derbyshire batsman Wayne Madsen is hoping the county's excellent home form can see them reach T20 Blast Finals Day for the first time on Tuesday.

Derbyshire host Hampshire in the quarter-finals, having won five from six home games in the North Group.

It will be only the county's second T20 quarter-final, having last qualified for the last eight in 2005.

"For me it's been nine years to get to a T20 quarter-final and it's a great achievement," said Madsen.

"We've earned ourselves a home tie by playing some great cricket and we've only lost one home game - and that was a close one to Notts."

Derbyshire and Worcestershire are the only counties never to have reached Finals Day.

"We've added to the squad with some senior players and also the coaching staff and so far it's really worked," Madsen told BBC Radio Derby.

"The first game we beat defending champions Northants away and from there we've just built up a little momentum. It's been a great season so far and we want one last push to get us to Finals Day."