BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Stuart Broad hails inspirational Sir Ian Botham after passing his wicket tally
Broad hails 'hero' Botham after surpassing wicket tally
- From the section Cricket
England bowler Stuart Broad describes Sir Ian Botham is a "hero" after passing his tally of 383 Test wickets, moving into second place on England's all-time list.
