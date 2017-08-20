BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Stuart Broad hails inspirational Sir Ian Botham after passing his wicket tally

Broad hails 'hero' Botham after surpassing wicket tally

  • From the section Cricket

England bowler Stuart Broad describes Sir Ian Botham is a "hero" after passing his tally of 383 Test wickets, moving into second place on England's all-time list.

WATCH MORE: Landmark Broad wicket as England cruise to win

Top videos

Video

Broad hails 'hero' Botham after surpassing wicket tally

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Landmark Broad wicket as England cruise to win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

I let the horses run freely & they were magnificent - Mourinho

Video

Watching Liverpool an all-inclusive package - Klopp

Video

England start EuroHockey title defence with win

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Highlights: South Shields 3-1 Bridlington Town

Video

GB lose dramatic game against Greece

Video

Stoke defeat difficult to swallow - Wenger

Video

Fancy dress fans celebrate getting ball back

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Even Root has to search for a ball sometimes...

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Saints launch match day Big Issue to help homeless

Video

Hughes delighted after 'big' win over Arsenal

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

People on an athletics track

Team Personal Best: Springfield Running Group
Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired