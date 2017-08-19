BBC Sport - Pint-sized TMS: Landmark Stuart Broad wicket as England cruise to win over poor West Indies
Highlights: Landmark Broad wicket as England cruise to win
- From the section Cricket
England take 19 wickets on the third day to beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs in the day-night Test at Edgbaston.
MATCH REPORT: Hosts race to innings-and-209-run win at Edgbaston
