Saturday club cricket results in NI

Muckamore batsman Sam Gordon watches CSNI wicketkeeper Marc Ellison collect the ball

Waringstown head the NCU Premier League table with 36 points after 11 of the 14 fixtures while CIYMS and North Down are both on 32 points from 11.

Saturday 19 August

NCU Premier League

CIYMS v Lisburn

CIYMS 209-6 M K McGillivray 77, C Dougherty 63

Lisburn D/L target 183 from 37 overs - 79 D Robinson 3-15, A Coulter 3-23

CIYMS won by 103 runs

CSNI v Muckamore

Muckamore 175-5 (45 overs)

CSNI D/L target 197 from 45 overs

CSNI 200-4 M Amjad 61 no, J Kennedy 32

CSNI won by six wickets

Waringstown v Carrickfergus

Waringstown 212-7 (47.2 overs) J Hall 66, S Khan 33

Carrickfergus D/L target 221 from 44 overs - 167 (38.2 overs) P Botha 50, A Hagan 30

Waringstown won by 53 runs

Instonians P North Down

Long's SuperValu North West Premier League

Bready v Eglinton

Eglinton 199 S Thompson 71, T Garrett 44, D Scanlon 5-26

Bready 150

Eglinton won by 49 runs

Brigade P Coleraine

Drummond P Ardmore

Fox Lodge P Donemana