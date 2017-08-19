BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Stuart Broad passes Sir Ian Botham's wicket tally
Broad passes Botham's tally of 383 Test wickets
- From the section Cricket
Stuart Broad claims his 384th Test wicket to go past Sir Ian Botham's tally in England's innings-and-209-run win over West Indies inside three days at Edgbaston.
Follow live coverage of England v West Indies here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired