BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Stuart Broad passes Sir Ian Botham's wicket tally

Broad passes Botham's tally of 383 Test wickets

  • From the section Cricket

Stuart Broad claims his 384th Test wicket to go past Sir Ian Botham's tally in England's innings-and-209-run win over West Indies inside three days at Edgbaston.

Top Stories

