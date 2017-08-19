BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Fancy dress cricket fans celebrate getting ball back
Fancy dress cricket fans celebrate getting ball back
- From the section Cricket
Amusing scenes at Edgbaston as cricket fans in a wide variety of fancy dress protest against a steward taking away their inflatable ball by rushing towards the edge of the stand - and then celebrate wildly when the ball is returned.
