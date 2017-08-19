BBC Sport - England v West Indies: England captain Joe Root goes under covers to find lost ball
Even Root has to search for a ball sometimes...
- From the section Cricket
England captain Joe Root goes searching under the covers to retrieve the ball after West Indies' Jermaine Blackwood hit a six in the first Test at Edgbaston.
