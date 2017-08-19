BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Ruthless James Anderson removes Roston Chase for a duck

James Anderson now has three wickets and a run out after removing Roston Chase for a duck to reduce West Indies to 47-4, the tourists have lost three wickets for two runs in 24 balls on day three's opening session.

