BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Ruthless James Anderson removes Roston Chase for a duck
Ruthless Anderson removes Chase for a duck
- From the section Cricket
James Anderson now has three wickets and a run out after removing Roston Chase for a duck to reduce West Indies to 47-4, the tourists have lost three wickets for two runs in 24 balls on day three's opening session.
