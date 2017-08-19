Don Shepherd: Glamorgan great dies aged 90

Don Shepherd
Former spinner Don Shepherd remained a regular at Glamorgan games after his retirement

Glamorgan great Don Shepherd has died overnight at the age of 90.

The spinner remains the leading wicket-taker in Glamorgan's history, having claimed 2,174 victims in a 22-year career with the Welsh county.

After retiring from playing, he worked for BBC Wales Sport for more than 30 years and this season commentated for us at a game in St Helen's, Swansea.

Shepherd only celebrated his birthday last week, when he turned 90 on 12 August.

