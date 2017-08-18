T20 Blast: Glamorgan look forward to Foxes tie in last eight

Glamorgan home ground shot
Glamorgan will be at home in the T20 Blast quarter final for the second successive year

Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris says it would be a "great achievement" for the club to make T20 Blast Finals Day for the first time since 2004.

A seven-wicket victory over Middlesex sealed Glamorgan's place at the top of the Southern Group and a home tie with Leicestershire in the last eight.

"It would be a great achievement, it's really important to perform well in the quarter-final," Morris said.

Glamorgan will try to secure the return of batsman David Miller for the match.

The South African left-hander, who was contracted to Glamorgan for six group games, is due to be playing for South Africa 'A' in Bloemfontein until the day before the Cardiff quarter-final on Wednesday, 23 August.

"It's going to be very tight, no question, but if David's here it's a bonus, if he's not, we still believe we've got a squad to perform well since we've won a lot of games without David," Morris told BBC Wales Sport.

Glamorgan have only previously reached Finals Day once, ending in a semi-final defeat against Leicestershire in 2004, while they lost in the quarter-finals in 2008, 2014, and 2016.

Coach Robert Croft was pleased to end the home campaign with a win in Cardiff, albeit again shortened by rain, after four wash-outs and two defeats.

"The supporters that have been here all summer, shall we call it a summer? It's been important we got a game on and showed people what we could do, we played very well," he said.

