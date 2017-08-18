Dawid Malan: England batsman 'knew it was going to turn around'

Media playback is not supported on this device Pint-sized TMS: England take control thanks to 243 from Alastair Cook

First Investec Test, Edgbaston, day two England 514-8 dec: Cook 243, Root 136, Malan 65, Chase 4-113 West Indies 44-1 West Indies trail by 470 runs Scorecard

England's Dawid Malan says he "knew it was going to turn around", after scoring his maiden Test half-century against the West Indies at Edgbaston.

The 29-year-old was dismissed on 65, as England declared on 514-8 on day two of the first of five Tests.

He made his debut in the series against South Africa earlier this summer, but scored just 35 runs in four innings against the Proteas.

"I didn't look like scoring a run against South Africa," he said.

"It was nice to hit a few in the middle today, I feel a bit more composed at the crease."

The Middlesex batsman scored 10 boundaries in his 186-ball knock, before being caught at slip off the bowling of Roston Chase before the lunch break.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan says Malan's innings does not mean he will definitely be in the squad for this winter's Ashes tour.

"He will be delighted, but 65 isn't enough to guarantee his place on the plane to Australia," Vaughan said on Test Match Special.

"Today was a perfect opportunity for him to get a big score. There were runs there for the taking."

England opener Alastair Cook contributed 90 runs in a 162-run partnership with Malan

England will play a five-Test series against Australia, starting in Brisbane on 23 November - but Malan says that he is not "thinking that far ahead".

"You never know when your last game is going to be," he added.

Malan shared a 162-run partnership with England opener Alastair Cook, who scored 243 before being dismissed.

"Alastair didn't look like he strayed once from the first over of the game to when he got out," Malan said.

"To watch how a master goes at his work, watching him compile his runs, shows you what you need to do to be successful at this level."