Women's Super League: Chamari Atapattu knock helps Yorkshire Diamonds beat Loughborough Lightning

Chamari Atapattu has scored 107 runs in three Super League games for Yorkshire Diamonds

Kia Super League, Haslegrave Yorkshire Diamonds 110-5 (13 overs): Atapattu 66 not out Loughborough Lightning 93-5 (13 overs): Elwiss 41; Brunt 2-15 Yorkshire Diamonds beat Loughborough Lightning by 17 runs Scorecard

An unbeaten half-century from Chamari Atapattu led Yorkshire Diamonds to victory over Loughborough Lightning in the women's Super League.

Rain saw the match reduced to 13 overs per side, before Atapattu's 66 off 40 balls helped the Diamonds post 110-5.

England seamer Katherine Brunt took two wickets in two overs, bowling Amy Jones and trapping Ellyse Perry lbw, as Lightning fell to 13-2.

Georgia Elwiss hit 41 but could not stop her side falling to a 17-run loss.

Sri Lanka all-rounder Atapattu's 66 not out, which included nine fours and two huge sixes, was her first half-century since she smashed an unbeaten 178 in the World Cup against Australia in June.

The 27-year-old also took 2-11 in three overs, bowling Australian opener Elyse Villani before having Lightning captain Elwiss caught at cover, as the hosts struggled at Haslegrave.

A third loss of the tournament for Lightning, who reached last year's Finals Day, leaves qualifying for the knockout stages unlikely.