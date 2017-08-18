Intercontinental Cup: Ireland's title defence dealt blow by draw with Dutch

William Porterfield completed his 16th century for Ireland on Friday morning

Intercontinental Cup, Malahide (day four of four): Ireland 477-6 & 167-4: Balbirnie 205, Porterfield 60 (first); Porterfield 108, O'Brien 58, Balbirnie 50 (second) Netherlands 375 & 186-4: O'Dowd 105, Cooper 82, van Beek 76, Rankin 5-49 (first); Myburgh 85 (second) Scorecard (external site)

Ireland's hopes of retaining the Intercontinental Cup were dealt a blow as they were held to a draw by the Netherlands at Malahide.

William Porterfield completed his 16th Ireland century as they added 73 runs before declaring on 240-7 to leave the Dutch needing an unlikely 343 to win.

Stephan Myburgh's 85 steadied the Dutch after Wesley Barresi suffered a duck.

A 60-run partnership by Ben Cooper and Peter Borren left the Dutch on 186-4 as played was halted at 18:30 BST.

Ireland utilised their right to play for another hour after the scheduled finish time of 18:00 BST before captains Porterfield and Borren shook hands.

