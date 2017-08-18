BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Mohammad Amir loses cool with team-mate over missed catch

You're supposed to catch it!

  • From the section Cricket

Essex Eagles bowler Mohammad Amir is livid with team-mate Callum Taylor after the fielder fails to pick up the flight of a catchable ball during their T20 Blast match against Sussex Sharks.

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories

