BBC Sport - Pint-sized TMS: England take control against West Indies thanks to 243 from Alastair Cook
Highlights: England take control thanks to Cook
- From the section Cricket
Alastair Cook finishes on 243 as England tighten their grip on the West Indies on a rain-affected second day of the first day-night Test at Edgbaston.
MATCH REPORT: Cook hits 243 as England take control
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired