BBC Sport - Pint-sized TMS: England take control against West Indies thanks to 243 from Alastair Cook

Highlights: England take control thanks to Cook

  • From the section Cricket

Alastair Cook finishes on 243 as England tighten their grip on the West Indies on a rain-affected second day of the first day-night Test at Edgbaston.

MATCH REPORT: Cook hits 243 as England take control

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: England take control thanks to Cook

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Conte in hysterics over Costa question

Video

Can goalkeepers be trusted as playmakers?

Video

Thierry Henry is my all-time hero - Poulter

Video

Cook out for 243 as England declare

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Catching calamity for Mohammad Amir

  • From the section Cricket
Video

I want to forget about Mo - Farah on his future

Video

How QPR are supporting Grenfell Tower victims through football

Video

Barcelona will recover after attacks - Guardiola

Video

No excuses for Tottenham not playing well at Wembley - Pochettino

Video

'Everyone must conform with England'

Video

Watch: Cook & Root hit centuries against Windies

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired