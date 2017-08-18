BBC Sport - Alastair Cook out for 243 as England declare against West Indies

Cook out for 243 as England declare

Alastair Cook is dismissed lbw for 243, sparking England's declaration on 514-8 on day two of the first Test against the West Indies at Edgbaston.

LIVE COMMENTARY:England v West Indies - Day two of the inaugural day-night Test in the UK

Available to UK users only.

  From the section Cricket
