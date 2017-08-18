Mohammad Amir: Pakistan allow bowler to return to Essex to face Somerset

Mohammad Amir has taken 12 wickets at an average of 13.92 in two County Championship games for Essex this season

Pakistan have allowed Mohammad Amir to return to Essex and play Somerset in a crucial County Championship match.

Amir's Essex stint appeared to be over after Friday's T20 Blast game against Sussex Sharks, following the Pakistan Cricket Board's decision to recall its players.

However, the 25-year-old bowler has now been granted permission to return to Essex after undergoing fitness tests.

Essex, who are top of Division One, face Somerset on 28 August.

Pakistan Cricket Board had originally decided to revoke the no-objection certificates given to 13 of its players playing in England and the Caribbean Premier League, ordering them to fly back by 22 August.

The early recalls - because of the rescheduling of an upcoming World XI series - meant Amir, as well as Yorkshire's Sarfraz Ahmed and Fakhar Zaman, who was due to play for Somerset, had their county spells cut short.

But Amir, who took 10 wickets in a two-day victory over Yorkshire earlier this month, will now fly back from Pakistan on 26 August to play Somerset between 28 and 31 August.

He will then return to Pakistan for the World XI series, which will be played in a window between 10 and 16 September.

Essex, who have not won the title in 25 years, are 41 points clear of second-placed Lancashire in County Championship's Division One with five matches remaining.