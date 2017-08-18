T20 Blast: Adam Lyth left 'speechless' by domestic record knock for Yorkshire

Adam Lyth (right) celebrates the first Twenty20 century of his career

Yorkshire opener Adam Lyth says his T20 domestic record innings of 161, set in Thursday's 124-run over Northants at Headingley, left him "speechless".

Lyth fell short of Chris Gayle's world record 175, but did help Yorkshire to a T20 domestic best of 260-4, three shy of the world record total of 263-3.

"The powerplay went very well and I kicked on from there," said Lyth.

"I kept on trying to clear the ropes. I showed what I'm capable of if I get past the first six. It was my night."

Lyth, who put on 127 with Tom Kohler-Cadmore for the first wicket, hit seven sixes and 20 fours from only 73 balls.

"The Championship stuff hasn't gone so well for me this year, but the white-ball stuff has been very good," continued Lyth.

"I'm over the moon with my performance, but the main thing is that we got the win."

Yorkshire moved up to second in the North Group but have now played all 14 group games, so need other results to go their way on Friday if they are to reach the quarter-finals.

Northants captain Alex Wakely added: "That was one of the best knocks I've seen in T20 cricket.

"I thought I'd seen the best when, a couple of years ago, Dave Willey hit a hundred against Sussex - but that was just phenomenal.

"It wasn't just that he got a hundred, he went on and got 160. We never managed to claw it back."